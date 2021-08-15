MultiVAC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

