MurAll (PAINT) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, MurAll has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,689,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,934,802,754 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.