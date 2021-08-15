My DeFi Pet Price Hits $6.80 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00014443 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $46.76 million and $6.61 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

