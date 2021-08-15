MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Tops $281.62 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $13.41 or 0.00029089 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $281.62 million and $181.97 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

