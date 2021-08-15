Mysterium (MYST) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $13,376.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

