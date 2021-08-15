MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $230.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

