Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $46,008.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00156152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.87 or 1.00377326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00876365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.98 or 0.06929941 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.