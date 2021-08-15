Nano (NANO) Price Hits $6.25 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Nano has a total market cap of $832.64 million and $24.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00013561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,078.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.90 or 0.06881523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.16 or 0.01493459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00393031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00580025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00366696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00317829 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

