NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $8.39 million and $1.94 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00154209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.39 or 1.00000943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00878532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07004698 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

