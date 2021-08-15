Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $205,105.47 and $7,686.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,565,491 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

