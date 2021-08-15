National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up about 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.35% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 632,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

