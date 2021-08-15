NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on RBSPF. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBSPF stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

