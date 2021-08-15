Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Navigator by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Navigator stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

