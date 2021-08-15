NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

