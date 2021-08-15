Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Neblio has a market cap of $27.96 million and $2.13 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009242 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002170 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,143,945 coins and its circulating supply is 17,770,836 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

