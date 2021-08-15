Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 20% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and approximately $32.17 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00102008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,127,496 coins and its circulating supply is 59,611,698 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.

