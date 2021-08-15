Nekonium (NUKO) Market Capitalization Tops $16,501.13

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 48.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Nekonium has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Nekonium has a market cap of $16,501.13 and $23.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00154295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.60 or 0.99459666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.17 or 0.00871933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Buying and Selling Nekonium

