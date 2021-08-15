Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.50 ($80.59).

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NEM stock opened at €79.32 ($93.32) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 78.53. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €79.26 ($93.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

