Neo Price Reaches $57.44 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $57.44 or 0.00120866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $668.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00136402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

