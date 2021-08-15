Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $413.61 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $413.61 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,694.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.76 or 0.06947876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.49 or 0.01485472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00389644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00155617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.67 or 0.00575897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00360981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00323825 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,285,432,569 coins and its circulating supply is 27,456,442,506 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

