Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

