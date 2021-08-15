Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $1.52 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,587.08 or 0.99718670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012755 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

