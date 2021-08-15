Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $217,558.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00138789 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,582,354 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,906 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.