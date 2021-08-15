NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 100.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

