Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

