Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129,750.84 and $36.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

