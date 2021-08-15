NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.54 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

