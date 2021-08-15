Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of STIM stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $22.43.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
