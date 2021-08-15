Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 472.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 81.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.