Neurotoken Price Tops $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $205.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

