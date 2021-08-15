Neutrino Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.