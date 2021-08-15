Neutrino USD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $467.99 million and $29.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 468,378,875 coins and its circulating supply is 468,378,294 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

