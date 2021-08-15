Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $467.29 million and $12.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.24 or 0.99952099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00874033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06836179 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 468,472,329 coins and its circulating supply is 468,471,748 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

