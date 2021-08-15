Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $184,663.06 and $3.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

