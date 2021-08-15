New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) is Round Table Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance accounts for 7.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 2.66% of New Mountain Finance worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

