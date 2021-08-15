New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.97 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
