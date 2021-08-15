New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 69,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 166.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

