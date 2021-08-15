Newscrypto Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $103.07 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00138255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00154932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.66 or 0.99773808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00873395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.47 or 0.06878087 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,638,981 coins and its circulating supply is 151,989,334 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

