Newscrypto Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $101.28 million and $3.40 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,648,579 coins and its circulating supply is 151,998,932 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

