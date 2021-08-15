Newton Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $977,023.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

