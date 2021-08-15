Newton Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Newton has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.