Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NEWUF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. Newtopia has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Newtopia Company Profile

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

