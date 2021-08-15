Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NEWUF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. Newtopia has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.
Newtopia Company Profile
