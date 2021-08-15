NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,008.33 ($91.56).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,108 ($105.93) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,918.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.