NextDAO (NAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $426,599.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $426,599.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,099,624,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,059,392,231 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

