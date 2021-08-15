NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,360. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

