NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 129,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.