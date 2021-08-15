NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. 250,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.