NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -235.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.66. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

