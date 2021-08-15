NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,172.77 or 0.02529756 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $98,982.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

