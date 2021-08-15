NFT (NFT) Price Up 0.7% This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. NFT has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $149,881.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00857351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00106479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044238 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

