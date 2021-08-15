NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $741,086.73 and approximately $863.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $2,214.20 or 0.04699310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 335 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.